Quantcast
Trending
Home / Building Blocks / BUILDING BLOCKS: Bubble’s Foam Farm car wash

BUILDING BLOCKS: Bubble’s Foam Farm car wash

By: Bridgetower Media Newswires March 11, 2020 1:20 pm

The car wash is expected to use 75% less water than standard car washes.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo