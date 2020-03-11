Evers taps clean-energy advocate Huebner for Public Service Commission

Gov. Tony Evers has appointed the renewable-energy advocate Tyler Huebner to fill a vacant post on the Wisconsin Public Service Commission.

Huebner will take over after Commissioner Mike Huebsch, an appointee of former Gov. Scott Walker, resigned from the regulatory agency in February. Huebner’s most recent job has been serving as executive director of RENEW Wisconsin, where he has promoted the development of renewable energy in Wisconsin.

He’ll officially join the PSC on Tuesday and will serve out the rest of Huebsch’s term, through March 1, 2021. Huebner will work alongside the Evers appointee Rebecca Valcq, who is chairperson of the PSC, and Ellen Nowak, a Walker appointee.

“I believe my leadership approach and firsthand experience will greatly benefit the Commission because I understand the importance of balancing the needs of utilities and customers, while accelerating Wisconsin’s transition into the 21st century,” Huebner said in a statement. “It is an honor to be appointed to the Commission and to continue my career of public service in this new role.”

Huebner has led RENEW Wisconsin since 2013, and previously worked as an analyst for the Wisconsin Division of Energy Services at the Wisconsin Department of Administration, and as an energy technology program specialist at the U.S. Department of Energy. He holds a master’s degree in atmosphere and energy from Stanford University and has a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from the University of Iowa.

“Tyler has spent his entire academic and professional career focused on energy and efficiency,” Gov. Evers said in a statement. “He is a passionate leader, whose experience will serve the Commission and the people of Wisconsin well. I look forward to seeing his good work to ensure safe, reliable, and affordable utility services for folks across our state.”