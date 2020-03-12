Wisconsin Masonry Alliance names award-winners

The Wisconsin Masonry Alliance is proud to announce the winning projects for the 2020 Excellence in Masonry Awards. A panel of judges from around the state evaluated the entries based on design creativity, visual impact and acceptance, inspiring material usage and lastly the utilization of masonry.

The 2020 Excellence in Masonry Awards will be honored during the AIA Wisconsin Conference on Thursday, April 30, at the Monona Terrace in Madison. Winners are listed below.

Best of Clay — Milwaukee Ballet-Baumgartner Center for Dance

Merit in Clay — The Palladium Building

Best of Concrete — Wolf River Community Bank

Merit in Concrete — Kaukauna Fire Station

Best of Natural Stone — Waunakee Community Bank

Merit in Natural Stone — Care Animal Hospital

Best of Show — UW-Eau Claire Aspenson Mogenson Hall

The Dennis Wilichowski Craftsmanship Award — St. Paul University Catholic Church

E2 – Energy and Environmental Preservation, Oregon Middle School

Restoration — Garver Feed Mill

Residential — Larsen Residence

The Wisconsin Masonry Alliance, the oldest masonry association in the United States, is dedicated to promoting masonry construction in Wisconsin.