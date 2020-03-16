Quantcast
Trending
Home / TDR People / Ameriprise’s King earns Private Wealth Advisor status

Ameriprise’s King earns Private Wealth Advisor status

By: Daily Reporter Staff March 16, 2020 1:45 pm

Christine King

Christine King

Christine King, a financial advisor and vice-president with Ameriprise Financial, has become an Ameriprise Financial Private Wealth Advisor.

King, with offices in Brookfield and Kenosha, is among the 17 percent of approximately 10,000 Ameriprise financial advisors to achieve this status. Her practice has served the Milwaukee area since 1997, and the Kenosha area since 2014.

As a Private Wealth Advisor, King provides financial advice that is anchored in an understanding of client needs and expectations, and provided in one-on-one relationships with her clients.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo