Ameriprise’s King earns Private Wealth Advisor status

Christine King, a financial advisor and vice-president with Ameriprise Financial, has become an Ameriprise Financial Private Wealth Advisor.

King, with offices in Brookfield and Kenosha, is among the 17 percent of approximately 10,000 Ameriprise financial advisors to achieve this status. Her practice has served the Milwaukee area since 1997, and the Kenosha area since 2014.

As a Private Wealth Advisor, King provides financial advice that is anchored in an understanding of client needs and expectations, and provided in one-on-one relationships with her clients.