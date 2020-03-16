Vets find community, resources at Wisconsin Veterans Village

By MICA SOELLNER

Post Crescent

APPLETON, Wis. (AP) — The way U.S. Army veteran Angel Moore shows off her one-bedroom apartment, you would think she lived in the Governor’s Mansion.

The day she did her first walk through, she knew she was on a path to escape adding even more to the unsettling statistics about the number of homeless veterans in the country.

“All of a sudden I felt this feeling of absolute freedom coming over me and I had tears in my eyes,” Moore told the Post Crescent.

On Jan. 13, she officially moved into the Wisconsin Veterans Village, a housing complex that provides affordable housing specifically to veterans.

The project has brought in nearly $3 million through individual and corporate donations to renovate 48 apartments at the Outagamie Housing Authority’s Glenpark Campus.

So far, 22 apartments have been renovated and occupied by veterans, and another eight will be completed this month.

After this first phase of the project is completed, the goal will be to build 26 new senior housing apartments followed by the final phase of a 10-bed Honor Home for veterans who are terminally ill. The final cost is not yet known.

The village distinguishes itself by being meant for veterans of all ages. It provides resources and shelter to everyone from young adults starting families to people needing end-of-life care.

The idea was sparked by the Vietnam veteran Tom Wiltzius of Appleton when he was searching for a home for his mother, a World War II veteran.

Wiltzius had difficulty finding a home that could provide end-of-life care for veterans. The options he did pursue put his mother on long waiting lists.

Taking matters into his own hands, Wiltzius founded the Wisconsin Veterans Village Association, working with Outagamie County Housing Authority and the Fox Valley Veterans Council to make his vision a reality.

When the village is eventually completed, Wiltzius expects it to pay for itself through rent without relying on donations.

“We have to embark on an initiative we have no model for, but if we come up with something that is self-sustaining, the community would support us,” Wiltzius said.

The apartments now being renovated for the village are owned by the housing authority, but once the Wisconsin Veterans Village Association obtains 80% of building occupancy, it will be able to acquire the property.

Wiltzius believes the veterans village will be at 60% of the occupancy by the end of March.

Kari Kuiper, executive director of the Outagamie Housing Authority and vice president of the village, said the housing authority will not order any tenants to leave as the work proceeds and instead will be renovating apartments as they become vacant.

“Finding affordable housing is very hard to find in the area in general, (but) for veterans especially,” she said.

Veterans can apply for housing at the village through the Outagamie Housing Authority. Separately, referrals can be accepted from the Fox Valley Veterans Council or other county veterans organizations.

A committee within the village will then screen prospective tenants and make sure they actually served in the military.

According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Point-in-Time count from January 2019, there was a 2.1% decrease in the estimated number of homeless veterans in the country. About 38,000 veterans were homeless in January 2019, according to the count.

For veterans needing additional financial assistance, the Department of Veterans Affairs can provide vouchers to help cover the cost of rent. Mike Thomas, Outagamie County Board Supervisor and veterans village treasurer, said he feels the end-of-life services will be one of the largest contributions of the village.

“You go into (care facilities) they say, ‘Thank you for your service, here’s your bill,'” Thomas said. “It gets pretty expensive.”

Expenses for veterans needing care can be high, he said. The veterans village hopes to eventually be able to provide affordable in-home care with options to front up to 50% of the cost for veterans who need financial assistance.

Josh Andreini, the village navigator, also operates its career and resource center. He connects veterans with resources that can help with the transition to civilian life and employment.

“I know an issue for veterans can be isolation,” Andreini, a U.S. Army veteran who served in the Iraq War, said. “Not feeling connected, not feeling like we fit into the community.”

Having a place specifically for veterans will not only ease the transition to life outside the military, but also build camaraderie among residents, he said.