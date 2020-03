Crews with Hunzinger Construction continue work on March 5 on the second phase of construction of the American Family Insurance Amphitheater at Henry Maier Festival Park in Milwaukee, where the Summerfest music concert is held every year. Plans call for the construction of concourse areas and public-access and improvements to the venue’s seating bowl. The project is expected to be completed before the Summerfest 2020. (Photos by Kevin Harnack)

Luke Davis, of Hunzinger Construction, removes part of a temporary weather enclosure. Jeremey Garbisch, an employee of SPE Inc., trims hand railing for a stair well. Sparks fly as Scott Presti of Duwe Metal Products uses a grinder on a beverage rail at a new public bar at the amphitheater.