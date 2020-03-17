Quantcast
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / Evers to modify work-search mandate for those left jobless by COVID-19

Evers to modify work-search mandate for those left jobless by COVID-19

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com March 17, 2020 3:13 pm

In one of the latest steps in response to the coronavirus outbreak, Gov. Tony Evers is planning to issue an executive order on Wednesday to modify the state's work-search requirements for recipients of unemployment benefits.

About Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com

Nate Beck is The Daily Reporter's construction staff writer. He can be reached at (414) 225-1814 (office) or 414-388-5635 (mobile).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo