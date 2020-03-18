Quantcast
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / Evers orders end of work-search mandate for UI benefits

Evers orders end of work-search mandate for UI benefits

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com March 18, 2020 3:37 pm

Gov. Tony Evers on Wednesday issued an executive order that waives the work-search requirement for those claiming unemployment insurance benefits amid an outbreak of COVID-19.

About Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com

Nate Beck is The Daily Reporter's construction staff writer. He can be reached at (414) 225-1814 (office) or 414-388-5635 (mobile).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo