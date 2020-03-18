New Berlin suspends ‘non-essential’ building inspections because of COVID-19

The city of New Berlin is suspending some inspections to slow the spread of COVID-19 but will continue to inspect new construction projects.

The city’s building-inspection department will indefinitely pause all “non-essential” building, electric, plumbing and HVAC inspections starting on Wednesday. The ban doesn’t apply to new commercial and residential construction projects, including additions and alterations, and the city’s inspection counter will remain open to accept new applications.

The department, however, plans to ask screening questions and won’t conduct inspections at properties where people are suffering from respiratory troubles that suggest a COVID-19 infection.