Amid outbreak, halt called to in-person bid openings for state projects

Amid concerns about the corona-virus outbreak, state officials have decided to temporarily halt all in-person bid openings for state building projects.

Contractors will instead learn bidding results on teleconferences. Construction officials will have a phone number they will have to call on days scheduled for bid openings.

The number is (608) 316-9000 and the access code is 1274816#. The teleconference line will open at 1:45 p.m. on scheduled days and bids will be opened at 2 p.m. You can find more information at the Wisconsin Department of Administration’s website listing projects out to bid.

State officials are asking contractors to submit bids to the Division of Facilities Development and Management by mail or third-party delivery to PO Box 7866, Madison. Bids can also be submitted at the first floor of the state’s Administration Building at 101 E. Wilson St., Madison.

State officials’ announcement separately mentions that an alternative system is being set up for bidding in Eau Claire. From Tuesday onward, bids will be accepted in the usual way there. Bid openings will be done by teleconference using a number on the website listing projects out for bid.

Further questions can be directed to: Joshua Bernardini at (608) 266-8874 or joshua.bernardini@wisconsin.gov.