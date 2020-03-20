Davis|Kuelthau compiles online legal resource center for businesses affected by COVID-19

Davis|Kuelthau is compiling an online legal resource center to help businesses cope with difficulties brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Coronavirus Impact: Legal and Business Resources page assembles a summary of some of the local, state and federal resources on offer to help businesses with pandemic preparedness and response efforts.

The firm has a multidisciplinary team monitoring and responding to litigation, regulatory and transactional difficulties that companies are encountering. They’re regularly issuing guidance for a variety of broad and industry-specific questions.

The latest topics, posted on Thursday, address President Donald Trump’s stimulus package, telehealth options and payday lenders. In an email to clients sent Monday, the firm’s marketing director said attorneys will soon add additional articles on contract enforceability, construction contract considerations, interest rates and telehealth options.

As of Thursday, Wisconsin had two deaths from COVID-19 and 155 confirmed cases in 21 counties.