Employees of Northern Concrete Construction pour a slab on March 11 at the vehicle-auction company Copart’s site in Milwaukee. The 12,800-square-foot building will have office and shop space on a 26 acre site. Moore Construction Services is the general contractor on the project and is on track to have the work wrapped up by mid-July. (Photos by Kevin Harnack)

Efrain Gutierrez loads a power buggy while transporting concrete to finishers. Dylan Ronsman uses a flooring trowel at a doorway during the slab pour. Jorge Olaez rakes out poured concrete