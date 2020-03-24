Quantcast
Trending
Home / Government / Summerfest postpones concerts in response to coronavirus

Summerfest postpones concerts in response to coronavirus

By: Associated Press March 24, 2020 10:54 am

Organizers of the music festival that draws hundreds of thousands of people to Milwaukee’s lakefront each summer has postponed the event for the first time in its 52-year history.

Summerfest was scheduled to run from June 24 to 29 and June 30 to July 5. But because of the uncertainty over the coronavirus, Milwaukee World Festival has cut the event to nine days across the first three weeks in September.

The new dates are Sept. 3 to 5, Sept. 10 to 12 and Sept. 17 to 19.

Organizers have not yet said whether the main acts already scheduled will be booked in September, including Justin Bieber, Chris Stapleton and the Dave Matthews Band.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo