Milwaukee altering building inspection protocol as construction continues amid COVID-19

The city of Milwaukee’s Department of Neighborhood Services is altering its building-inspection procedures amid the city’s COVID-19 outbreak.

According to a notice the department sent this week, the DNS is shutting down its operations in response to the outbreak, which has also closed schools, restaurants and a variety of other businesses. Department officials said they plan to modify teir operations to allow inspections to adhere to social-distancing requirements aimed at stopping the spread of the virus.

The agency is closing its permit and development center to the public, but will maintain a drop-off location for plans. Staff employee will then review building plans and issue permits. In some cases, the department also plans to make use of live video inspections and photos rather than on-site inspections. And in-person inspections will be done in a way meant to restrict contact with others.

“Our highest priority is safety. That means full compliance with building codes and complete adherence to public health recommendations by our teams as well as our customers,” DNS Commissioner Erica Lewandowski said. “We are in a challenging time, and, like everyone, we are adapting the way we do business.”

Construction will broadly continue in Milwaukee and throughout the state after the city and Gov. Tony Evers classified the industry on Tuesday as an essential service.

The state’s order deems a wide variety of construction work essential. In includes projects related to hospitals, long-term care centers, public works and housing; building management and maintenance; highways and the operation and maintenance of utilities.