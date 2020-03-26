C.G. Schmidt promotes Phill Lloyd

C.G. Schmidt has promoted Phill Lloyd to senior superintendent.

In his new role, Lloyd will be responsible for coordinating the efforts of all contractors on large-scale projects. He will ensure the assigned projects are completed according to the contract, safety and quality goals are achieved, and clients are satisfied with their project results.

Lloyd will manage the day-to-day activities of the construction phase as well as maintain the project schedule and plans, while monitoring and reviewing critical path dates and milestone schedules.