Quantcast
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / ON THE LEVEL: Kraus-Anderson’s future in facilities assessments

ON THE LEVEL: Kraus-Anderson’s future in facilities assessments

By: Bridgetower Media Newswires March 26, 2020 6:43 am

As Kraus-Anderson’s facilities-assessment manager, Tim Kittila uses his engineering talents to help building owners make wise decisions related to everything from deferred maintenance to energy efficiency.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo