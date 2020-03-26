WCTC donates thousands of health supply items to state, local agencies to help combat COVID-19

Waukesha County Technical College is donating thousands of personal protective equipment and medical supply items to local and state agencies to protect healthcare workers during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The College’s School of Protective and Human Services, which includes fire, paramedic and EMS programs, coordinated with the Waukesha County Fire Chiefs Association to provide 14 cases of medical gloves – thousands of pairs — in varying sizes and 13 canisters of disinfecting and sanitizing wipes.

Additionally, the School of Health responded to a request by the Wisconsin Department of Administration (DOA) for the urgent and growing need for supplies. The school — which offers nursing, dental and allied health programs in phlebotomy, surgical technology, medical assisting and more — inventoried its supplies and is donating a substantial number of items to keep frontline healthcare workers safe. Donations include 956 face masks, 3,527 exam gloves, 97 gowns, 40 cover gowns, 10 mask filters, 90 surgical masks and 100 face masks with shields.

In total, WCTC is donating nearly $100,000 worth of medical supplies to the DOA and the fire chiefs association.