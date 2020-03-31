C.G. Schmidt promotes Marmolejo to project manager

C.G. Schmidt has promoted Crystal Marmolejo to project manager.

In her new role, Marmolejo will assist the project executive in analyzing plans, specifications, proposals and other documentation to prepare time, cost and labor estimates for projects and/or services. She will aid in cost control, expediting, quantity take-off and scheduling. She will help identify cost risks, scheduling issues or subcontractor challenges and assist the team in helping to find solutions.

Marmolejo has a unique story, given that she began with C.G. Schmidt as a scholarship recipient while a student at Messmer High School. She then interned with the firm throughout her college career and has since worked her way up to her current position as project manager.