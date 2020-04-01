Performa opens Twin Cities office

De Pere-based Performa has moved into the Twin Cities.

The architecture and engineering firm serves clients in 46 states and also has an office in Atlanta, Georgia,in addition to its new office in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

“The opportunity is right for our firm to expand into the Twin Cities area,” Performa president and CEO Doug Page said in a statement. “We are thrilled to serve our current and future clients at a local level and expand our business organically.”

The company’s director of design-build services, Hollis Linehan, will lead the new Eden Prairie office. Linehan has experience working with design-build developers and in MEP and sustainability systems.