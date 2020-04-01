Performa opens Minneapolis-area office

Performa Inc., an architectural and engineering firm based in De Pere, is now offering local services from a new Eden Prairie, Minnesota, office.

The company was founded in 1995 and serves clients in over 46 states with a growing base in Minnesota, according to a news release from the company.

Performa’s newest office is led by Hollis Linehan. Hollis is a LEED AP and is the director of Design-Build Services. Linehan has experience working with design-build developers with delivery of design-build projects, specifically within MEP and sustainability services. He will continue to offer services to his network of clients while building new relationships within the market. He will also grow a team to deliver a full array of architecture and engineering services.

Performa also has an office in Atlanta.