McHenry named new director of Alliant Energy Center

McHenry named new director of Alliant Energy Center

By: Daily Reporter Staff April 2, 2020 10:43 am

Brent Kyzer-McHenry

Brent Kyzer-McHenry has been named the new director of the Alliant Energy Center.

McHenry has served more than 20 years in diverse roles in event management, facility operations, art and culture administration, education, business development and fundraising. He most recently served as the director of Marking and Communications at the Dane County Regional Airport. Prior to his this, McHenry worked in primary positions at leading global brands, including Sonic Foundry/Sony, GE Medical, Fiskars and The Walt Disney Co.

He is expected to begin serving as the director of the Alliant Energy Center in mid-May. Former Dane County Board Chair Sharon Corrigan served as the interim director of the Alliant Energy Center between Jan. 28 and May 15.

