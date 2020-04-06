ProHealth delays work on $55M Mukwonago hospital amid outbreak

ProHealth Care is putting the construction of a $55 million hospital in Mukwonago on hold to direct resources into fighting COVID-19.

Work on the three-story hospital got underway in February 2019. The project, on which J.H. Findorff & Son is the general contractor, called for renovating an existing space and building an addition to turn ProHealth Care’s Mukwonago medical campus into a 24-bed hospital.

“At this time, we need to focus all of our time and resources on addressing the current public health crisis,” Susan Edwards, CEO of ProHealth, said in a statement.

ProHealth Care planned to have the project completed in the next three months and have the building open this summer. With the delay, the health system now intends to resume construction “as soon as possible” and have the project finished by the end of 2020, according to a news release.

Plans for the new Mukwonago hospital would include around-the-clock emergency services, in-patient and out-patient surgery, advanced diagnostic imaging, laboratory services and a University of Wisconsin Health Cancer Center. Although construction is on hold, a clinic, an emergency department and other medical services continue as usual at the Mukwonago campus.

In addition to Findorff’s work on the project, GRAEF, of Milwaukee, provided structural and civil-engineering and architecture services and Eppstein Uhen Architects, also of Milwaukee, designed the hospital itself.