Quantcast
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / Couple’s lawsuit alleges factory demolition spread dangerous PCBs

Couple’s lawsuit alleges factory demolition spread dangerous PCBs

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com April 7, 2020 3:37 pm

A Watertown couple is suing three companies over an industrial cleanup that they allege dusted their property with toxic substances and left contaminated concrete buried within yards of the Rock River.

Tagged with:

About Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com

Nate Beck is The Daily Reporter's construction staff writer. He can be reached at (414) 225-1814 (office) or 414-388-5635 (mobile).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo