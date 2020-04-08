Business improvement district names Brodek as executive director

Elizabeth Brodek, a longtime leader of local commercial districts in Wisconsin, has been named executive director of the Historic Downer Avenue Business Improvement District, the board of directors announced on April 8.

In naming Brodek, the board cited her strong background in organizational leadership and community development and her six years of experience with BIDs. Brodek is currently executive director of The East Side Business Improvement District, a position she will continue to hold while leading the Downer Avenue BID.

Brodek said she was undoubtedly joining the BID at a strange time with business activity

severely slowed due to COVID-19, but she says there is a lot to be encouraged about now on

Downer.

As executive director of The East Side BID since October 2018, Brodek has been working with

nearly 100 properties with a total value of more than $174 million, runs two signature events

(Summer Soulstice and Tomato Romp) and created five new programs in her first year. She also

serves as a resource and advisor for many other BIDs and BID directors across the state.

Brodek succeeds Steph Salvia as Downer Avenue’s executive director. Brodek currently serves on the Urban Ecology Center Riverside Park Advisory Committee, Wisconsin Downtown Action Council Board and is the Vice President of the Wisconsin Conservation Voices Board of Directors.