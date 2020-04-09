Executive orders give building officials greater flexibility amid outbreak

Gov. Tony Evers issued an executive order on Thursday that eases deadlines for state building inspectors, outlaws paper plan submissions and exempts critical health-care projects from plan-review requirements, along with taking other steps to give state officials flexibility during the COVID-19 crisis.

The order eases rules for the Wisconsin Department of Safety and Professional Services to give the agency leeway amid the outbreak. In general, the order relaxes deadlines for when department has to conduct building inspections and seeks to streamline construction approvals for projects that have been deemed critical — namely, those that are needed to provide medical care for COVID-19 patients.

The outbreak is pressuring healthcare providers to quickly expand some facilities to deal with growing numbers of coronavirus patients. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, for instance, is overseeing the construction of a temporary overflow center for COVID-19 patients at State Fair Park in West Allis, a project with an estimated completion date of April 24, according to a bid notice.

“The world is changing, and we can change with it,” DSPS Secretary-designee Dawn Crim said in an email. “This order positions us to prioritize and facilitate critical work. It also enables us to extend the flexibility that our customers and constituents need right now. That way we can all focus on what is most important and do everything we can to keep our fellow Wisconsinites safe.”

A DSPS spokeswoman didn’t immediately return questions about the executive order Thursday afternoon.

The executive order makes a number of changes to plan-submission requirements for construction projects and changes rules for other occupations. Actions in the executive order include: