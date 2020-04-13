Nelsen joins H.J. Martin and Son as project coordinator

Michelle Nelsen, who has more than three decades of experience in the construction industry, has joined H.J. Martin and Son as a project coordinator within the company’s commercial flooring division.

Among her duties is preparation of project submittals, providing customers and general contractors with needed documents, working with clients to specify flooring and tile projects, tracking of materials on behalf of project managers, and meeting with industry representatives to stay up to date on new products.

Nelsen previously spent almost 31 years in the construction industry. Most recently, she was with Klein-Dickert Co., a Wisconsin-based provider of commercial painting and wall-finishing services, for nearly 20 years. Nelsen began with the company as its office manager, supporting estimators and project managers, along with preparing and submitting bid packages. She was promoted to the position of estimator for her final year-and-a-half at Klein-Dickert, a position which saw her review specifications and perform on-line estimating for painting/wallcovering projects, collect data to determine project costs, and development/submission of proposals to general contractors.

She started her career at Plasite Protective Coatings in Green Bay, where she spent 11 years as an administrative assistant.

Nelsen is a graduate of Green Bay Southwest High School.