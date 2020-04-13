Coronavirus bill would abolish waiting period for jobless benefits (UPDATE)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin lawmakers plan to meet on Tuesday to take up a COVID-19 response bill that would both waive a waiting period for unemployment benefits and hold down until the end of 2021 the taxes employers pay to provide those benefits.

One impetus behind the bill is to ensure the state’s unemployment-insurance system stays shored up even as the state’s economic shutdown in response to the coronavirus has left more than a quarter of Wisconsin residents without jobs.

This is not the first action state officials have taken to make it easier for people to obtain unemployment benefits. In March, Gov. Tony Evers issued an executive order abolishing a requirement that had forced people receiving benefits to look for work. He has also called for getting rid of a rule that now requires people to wait a week after their losing their jobs to begin receiving benefits but can’t take such a step without the Legislature.

Evers, during a media briefing Monday afternoon, said he hadn’t yet reviewed the bill that lawmakers would consider on Tuesday, but that he was hopeful it would contain proposals he and Republicans in the Legislature could agree on.

“There’s an expectation on the part of small businesses owners and workers in the state that the state of Wisconsin can step up and help them financially,” Evers said. “Hopefully this will not be a one-shot answer.”

Evers had objected to an earlier version of the bill containing a provision that would have given the GOP-controlled Joint Finance Committee power to make any spending reductions it wanted. Evers had himself released a pair of alternative proposals that would have put at least $700 million toward combating the coronavirus. GOP leaders then dismissed the proposal, saying it would spend too much and that the state should instead rely on money from a federal stimulus package.

Besides suspending the one-week waiting period, the latest proposal would direct Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development Secretary Caleb Frostman to seek advances to the state’s unemployment reserve fund from the federal government. That money would allow the tax rate that employers pay to provide unemployment benefits — now at a historical low — to remain in effect until the end of 2021.

A separate provision would direct the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. to submit a report to the Legislature and Evers by June 30 providing a plan to assist major industries — including construction — that have been harmed by the outbreak. The bill would also increase the state’s bonding authority — although it’s missing a provision previously proposed by Evers to allow the State Building Commission to borrow $100 million for cost overruns if state construction projects are delayed amid the outbreak.

Evers had likewise proposed a $50 million grant program that health care providers could use to build temporary spaces for coronavirus patients. But that proposal also isn’t in the bill the Legislature plans to take up this week.

The state Assembly was expected to vote on the bill Tuesday, followed by the Senate on Wednesday. Some lawmakers will be physically present in Madison, while the others will attend via video- and teleconference for the first time in the Wisconsin Legislature’s 172-year history.

“We crafted this bill taking into consideration the governor’s proposals, reacting to legislation passed by Congress, and receiving input from both parties in the Legislature,” Republican Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald said in a statement. “There is no such thing as a perfect piece of legislation, but action is desperately needed right now.”

Much of what the Legislature intends to do is clear the path for spending of more than $2 billion coming to Wisconsin as part of the federal stimulus bill. Key provisions would clear the way for Wisconsin to receive more money for Medicaid, unemployment benefits and more.

The bill would suspend the one-week waiting period for people to receive unemployment benefits. It would be waived for anyone who applied between March 12 and Feb. 7, 2021.

That was a provision Evers pushed to include, given that Wisconsin’s unemployment rate was projected to reach record-high levels due to the widespread closures caused by the pandemic.

As of Sunday, 144 deaths people have died from COVID-19 in Wisconsin with more than 3,300 confirmed cases.

The bill also: prohibits certain insurers from prohibiting coverage based on a COVID-19 diagnosis; attempts to ease the licensing and credentialing process for health care workers, including allowing former providers and those from outside Wisconsin to get temporary credentials; reduces nurse training hour requirements; and makes health care providers immune from civil liability from services provided during the pandemic.

The bill would also require the state’s chief economic development agency to create a plan by June 30 to support the major industries adversely affected by the pandemic, including tourism, manufacturing, agriculture, construction, retail, and services.

– The Associated Press contributed to this story