Kundinger hires Baumann as engineered solutions manager

Kundinger, a Wisconsin- and Michigan-based company delivering fluid power, automation, process control and product solutions to a wide range of industries, recently welcomed Andy Baumann to its team as an engineered solutions manager. Baumann will be working at Kundinger’s Neenah location.

In this position, Baumann is responsible for providing engineering leadership and sales support for Kundinger’s custom engineered solutions that are designed and built at its Technology Center. He comes to Kundinger with more than 30 years of experience working in the fluid power industry.

Baumann graduated from Minnesota West Technical College with an Applied Science degree in fluid power. In his previous role as a director of engineering, Baumann managed the manufacturing and engineering team for industrial and mobile applications in the fluid power industry.