Stimulus providing $83 million to Wisconsin airports

Federal officials are using the recent stimulus legislation to provide about $83 million worth of aid to 87 airports in Wisconsin, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elain Chao announced Tuesday.

The money is generally meant to replace revenue lost during the economic shutdown occasioned by the COVID-19 outbreak and can be spent on everything from capital projects to payroll, utilities and debt payments. Wisconsin’s share is coming from the $10 billion set aside for airports nationwide by the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Security Act, or the CARES Act

A map showing which airports are receiving the money can be found here.