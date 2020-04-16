AGC: Menasha’s Faith Technologies has nation’s best safety plan for 2019

The Associated General Contractors of America has honored Menasha’s Faith Technologies as having the best safety and wellness plan in the country in 2019.

AGC oversees the Willis Towers Watson Construction Safety Excellence Awards, which ranks construction-safety programs throughout the country. The awards recognized 56 other companies for the quality of their safety programs during AGC’s annual convention in Las Vegas.

The trade group selected Faith Technologies as the grand award winner from 20 other first-place winners from seven occupational divisions. AGC officials noted that Faith’s safety and health program was the “best of the best,” not only for compliance, but also for innovation, involvement and culture.

Award-winners are selected by a panel of five independent safety processionals from government, corporate and insurance industries.

“Now more than ever, there’s no more fundamental responsibility for a construction firm than to ensure the health and safety of its workers,” said Dirk Elsperman, AGC’s president and executive vice president and chief operations officer of Tarlton Corporation in St. Louis, Missouri. “These award recipients have implemented innovative and successful practices to safeguard job sites and protect workers.”