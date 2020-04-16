C.G. Schmidt names Thomas as new project manager

C.G. Schmidt has promoted Brian Thomas to project manager.

In his new role, Thomas will assist the project executive in analyzing plans, specifications, proposals and other documentation to prepare time, cost and labor estimates for projects and/or services. He will aid in cost control, expediting, quantity take-off and scheduling, and will help identify cost risks, scheduling issues or subcontractor challenges on your project and assist the team in helping to find viable solutions.

Thomas has been with C.G. Schmidt for four years, working with clients such as the Mukwonago School District, Sheboygan Falls School District and Advocate Aurora Health Center.