Govt lending program on hold after reaching lending limit

By JOYCE M. ROSENBERG

AP Business Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — The government’s paycheck protection loan program for small businesses is on hold. The Small Business Administration said Thursday that it had reached the its $349 billion lending limit.

In Wisconsin, the Wisconsin Bankers Association was calling on Congress to move quickly to approve more money for the program.

“Wisconsin’s banks worked one-on-one with their business customers before the Paycheck Protection Program became available and they will continue to do so now that the funds are depleted, which we hope is only temporary,” according to a statement from the association.

With the program on hold, thousands of small-business owners whose loans have not yet been processed must now wait for Congress to approve a Trump administration request for another $250 billion for the program. Lawmakers have been haggling over whether to extend the program as it stands now, or whether to add provisions that among other things would help minority businesses.

It’s unclear when they might reach an agreement that would allow loan approvals to continue.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and SBA head Jovita Carranza urged Congress on Wednesday to approve more money. Meanwhile, thousands of businesses are still applying, hoping to get loans when Congress approves an extension of the program.

The federal government’s $350 billion paycheck protection program is a centerpiece of last month’s $2.2 trillion rescue bill. The program gives grants to businesses with fewer than 500 workers so that they can maintain payroll and pay rent while shutting down their businesses during social distancing edicts.

The program has been swamped by businesses applying for loans, and has reached its appropriations limit. Mnuchin says an additional $250 billion is needed immediately.

But Democrats want money for hospitals burdened under COVID-19 caseloads and additional funding for states and local governments straining as the economy slides into recession.

They also want to make sure the paycheck protection program is opened up more to businesses that don’t have established relationships with banks that have been accepting applications for rescue funding.