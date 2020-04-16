US job losses mount as economic pain deepens worldwide

By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER and LORI HINNANT

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The ranks of America’s unemployed swelled toward Great Depression levels Thursday in an unprecedented collapse that intensified the push-pull from the White House on down over how and when to lift the coronovirus restrictions that have crippled the economy.

The government said 5.2 million more Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week, bringing the four-week total to about 22 million unemployed out of a work force of 159 million — easily the worst stretch of U.S. job losses on record. The losses amount to about 1 in 7 workers.

President Donald Trump planned to announce an easing of the country’s social-distancing recommendations later in the day to allow states to reopen for business. Although many Americans have chafed at the lockdowns and the damage to their livelihoods, others, including business leaders and governors, have warned that more testing and protective gear are needed before things open up again.

“My No. 1 focus is to keep my family safe, so I’m really not in a hurry to put an end to this,” said Denise Stockwell, who is about to lose her job in marketing at Cornell University in Ithaca, New York. “I wouldn’t want a misstep, which is why I get so enraged by what President Trump is saying.”

The outbreak has infected more than 2 million people worldwide and killed approximately 140,000, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University, though the true numbers are believed to be much higher. The death toll in the U.S. topped 31,000, and there have been more than 600,000 confirmed infections.

The spread of the virus is declining in such places as Italy, Spain, France but is rising or continuing at a high level in Britain, Russia and Turkey, authorities said.