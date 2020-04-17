Harper, Karls join Immel

Immel Construction has welcomed two new faces to the team in Warehousing and Business Development.

Matt Harper joined Immel as a warehouse and equipment manager. He will pull from his management and years of construction experience to develop strategies in equipment, temporary facilities, and company owned and rented asset mobilization.

Carol Karls joined Immel as director of strategic growth. She will be responsible for guiding the overall strategic planning for Immel’s Business Development team and for contributing to growth in northeast Wisconsin.