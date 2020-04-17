Quantcast
Trending
Home / TDR People / Harper, Karls join Immel

Harper, Karls join Immel

By: Daily Reporter Staff April 17, 2020 10:11 am

Matt Harper

Matt Harper

Matt Harper

Carol Karls

Immel Construction has welcomed two new faces to the team in Warehousing and Business Development.

Matt Harper joined Immel as a warehouse and equipment manager. He will pull from his management and years of construction experience to develop strategies in equipment, temporary facilities, and company owned and rented asset mobilization.

Carol Karls joined Immel as director of strategic growth. She will be responsible for guiding the overall strategic planning for Immel’s Business Development team and for contributing to growth in northeast Wisconsin.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo