Evers releases plan for reopening Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — There will have to be a decrease in positive coronavirus cases over 14 days before Wisconsin can start a phased reopening of nonessential businesses, Gov. Tony Evers said on Monday when releasing new criteria for when the state will begin to reopen.

The release of the plan comes amid growing criticism from businesses and Republicans about Evers’ order issued last week keeping most nonessential businesses closed until May 26.

Evers said the Wisconsin plan was informed by federal guidelines that were released by the White House last week. Wisconsin does not meet that federal criteria for reopening, but Evers said the state plan takes steps to get there.

He said the goal of the plan is to decrease the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths to make a phased reopening of businesses possible. The state will work to increase the amount of personal protective equipment available, grow contact tracing, and expand testing and expand lab capacity under the plan. The goal is to have 85,000 tests per week, with an average of 12,000 tests per day.