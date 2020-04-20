Federal investigators looking into Brown County virus surge

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Federal investigators plan to be in the Green Bay area this weekend to look into a recent surge of COVID-19 cases, Brown County officials said Friday.

County officials requested help from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention after the number of cases there increased more than fourfold in just 10 days, the Green Bay Press Gazette reported.

Officials are worried that the coronavirus is being transported to nearby counties by people who come into Brown County to work or conduct business, then return home.

The Wisconsin Department of Emergency Management is expected to help in the investigation.

Separately, officials are conducting an investigation at the Milwaukee County House of Corrections in Franklin, which has reported more than a few cases of the coronavirus. About 30 National Guard troops were sent there Saturday to test about 950 people.

The Guard has conducted several virus-related missions since the pandemic began.

State health officials reported 154 new cases of the coronavirus Saturday and seven deaths in the last day.