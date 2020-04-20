Foxconn assembles COVID-19 masks in Mount Pleasant

Foxconn Technology Group said Monday that it plans to use its factory in Mount Pleasant to make masks for those on the front lines of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The company, which is continuing to build a large flat-screen manufacturing complex in Mount Pleasant, said the masks it assembles in Wisconsin under its subsidiary Sharp have undergone testing in the U.S. Such procedural masks are in high-demand amid the coronavirus outbreak and could be used by health care workers, law enforcement, caregivers and others.

Foxconn says assembly employees are following a number of safety procedures — such as hand-washing and body-temperature screenings — while they work to produce masks.

The company also is working with the medical-technology firm Medtronic to produce ventilators to treat COVID-19 in Wisconsin. Foxconn says employees of both companies are working to “fast-track” the project.

“Whether it is consumer electronics, industrial Artificial Intelligence, display technology, high-performance computing, 5G networks, or procedural masks, Foxconn’s manufacturing expertise, global supply-chain reach, and agility is working to save lives,” Jay Lee, board member and vice-chairman of Foxconn Technology Group, said in a statement.