Risk Management LLC joins Vizance

New Berlin-based Risk Management LLC has joined Vizance, an insurance agency serving Wisconsin.

Since 2005, Risk Management LLC has been focusing on offering business insurance, personal insurance, and health insurance. Owners Jim and Carla Hageny and Steve Young will continue with the organization, along with other members of the Risk Management team.

Vizance, founded in 1978 and headquartered in Hartland, is a privately-held independent agency offering insurance, risk management, employee benefits, and financial service solutions for businesses and individuals.

Vizance has joined with several other Wisconsin-based independent agencies, including Valley Insurance Associates in 2017, Sparks Insurance in 2018, the Diedrich Agency in 2019, and Hornick Insurance Services in 2020.