Home / Community Development / Congress, Trump in tentative deal on $500B virus relief bill

Congress, Trump in tentative deal on $500B virus relief bill

By: Associated Press April 21, 2020 3:28 pm

Congress reached a tentative agreement Tuesday with President Donald Trump on a nearly $500 billion coronavirus relief bill that would replenish a small business rescue program, provide hospitals with another $75 billion, and implement a nationwide virus testing program to facilitate reopening the economy.

