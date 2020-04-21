Faith Technologies earns Safety Excellence Grand Award from AGC

Faith Technologies has been awarded the 2020 Grand Award for Construction Safety Excellence from the Associated General Contractors of America. This year, 120 contractors competed for the national award.

As the winner in the award’s Specialty Contractor division, Faith Technologies competed with other category winners through in-person presentations at the 2020 AGC Annual Convention.

According to AGC, the award program is the industry’s safety excellence awards program for companies of all sizes and occupational divisions. The Construction Safety Excellence Awards recognize those construction companies that excel at safety and health performance, examining each candidate’s commitment to safety and occupational health management and risk control.

To be recognized for the award, Faith Technologies was evaluated for management’s commitment to safety, active employee participation in safety programs, thorough safety training, work-site hazard identification and control methods, and innovation in its safety programs. Faith previously earned this award in 2010.

Faith Technologies completed more than 7.6 million hours worked in 2019 with a total recordable incident rate of 0.42 and completed more than 25,000 safety audits. The company conducts daily operational risk management briefings on all job sites, and employees participate in week-long national training sessions every year.