raSmith adds Smith as a civil engineer

Tony Smith has joined raSmith in Brookfield in the Municipal Services Division, which serves local units of government across the state.

Smith is a civil engineer who focuses on projects for local municipalities. He began working at raSmith in 2016 as a co-op while attending college. During his time with the company, Smith has been an integral part of the Municipal Services Division, focusing mainly on sanitary sewer evaluation surveys and private property rehabilitation work.

Smith graduated from the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee, where he attained a bachelor’s degree in civil and environmental engineering.