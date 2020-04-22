Quantcast
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / Survey: 35% of Wis. companies say they won’t last three more months of shutdown

Survey: 35% of Wis. companies say they won’t last three more months of shutdown

By: Nate Beck April 22, 2020 2:42 pm

More than one-third of Wisconsin businesses say they won't weather another three-months of shutdowns to prevent the spread of COVID-19, according to a recent survey.

Tagged with:

About Nate Beck

Nate Beck is The Daily Reporter's construction staff writer. He can be reached at (414) 225-1814 (office) or 414-388-5635 (mobile).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo