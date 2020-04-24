AGC of Wisconsin donates online safety courses to high school students

The Associated General Contractors of Wisconsin’s Construction Education Foundation has donated $5,000 in online courses from ClickSafety Inc. to help high school students at the seven different AGC-supported ACE Academies across the state continue their construction education.

The ACE Academy model, which stands for Architecture-Construction-Engineering, was developed by the AGC and is implemented at Kimberly, Tomah, La Crosse Central, Burlington, Marshfield and Fond du Lac high schools, along with Racine Unified School District. The online courses have also been offered to students in the Kenosha Unified School District, where AGC, KUSD and Gateway Technical College are currently pursuing a partnership.

“We recognize the unique challenges that instructors and students at the ACE Academies are facing while schools are closed, so we wanted to give them the every possible opportunity to keep learning about construction and safety. We had almost 600 students enrolled in the ACE Academies, so hopefully this is round one of funding for this effort,” said Board President Sid Samuels of The Samuels Group in Wausau, in a news release.

ClickSafety Inc. is an online construction education provider and is also a strategic partner of the AGC of America. High school instructors and students at the ACE Academies will have the ability to take industry courses such as OSHA 10 Hour, Fall Protection, Scaffold, Confined Space and more. The initiative will run through the end of the school year with the possibility of becoming a long-term resource for the high schools.