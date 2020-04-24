Raymaker joins Immel Construction’s business development team

Quantcast
By: Bridgetower Media Newswires April 24, 2020 9:21 am

Immel Construction has added Shane Raymaker to its business-development team.

Shane Raymaker joined the team this week. He will bring to Immel Construction his more than 15 years of experience collaborating and communicating with clients about their needs. He has a background in industrial and manufacturing and is expected contribute to Immel’s growth throughout the region.

Immel Construction is a construction-services company providing general construction, project management, estimating, and skilled craftsmen to meet the needs of the commercial, health care, industrial, and institutional markets.

