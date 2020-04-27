Sander named Wisconsin Internet of Things Council’s coordinator

The Wisconsin Internet of Things Council has hired a new coordinator, Salaseini (Sala) Sander.

Sala brings experience in sales, marketing and business development experience.

Her experience in television, advertising and account management will be used to propel WIoT into a proactive, professional membership driven organization that advocates for Wisconsin and the Midwest as the epicenter for the Internet of Things. The WIoT will do this by providing its members with a forum and environment conducive for purposeful networking, relationship building, talent attraction and development and mutual exchange of information relative to the Internet of Things.

Sala, a Fiji native, is a recent transplant to Sheboygan from the Chicagoland area as her family were part of a group that purchased a local business.

The WIoT will be holding the next in person quarterly meeting in August in Milwaukee. Until then virtual statewide monthly Meet Ups are being scheduled with the first one to be held at the end of this month. Updated event information can be found at www.WisconsinIoT.org.

The Wisconsin IoT is an autonomous entity incubated under the Sheboygan County Economic Development Corp. as a part of the Fresh Tech Innovation District initiative.