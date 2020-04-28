US attorney seek return of wetlands permit to keep construction projects moving

By MATTHEW BROWN

Associated Press

U.S. government attorneys on Monday sought to put on hold a recent court ruling that canceled a permitting program used to approve oil and gas pipelines and other utility work across wetlands and streams throughout the country.

The attorneys said letting the April 15 ruling stand would hamper thousands of construction projects overseen by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

U.S. District Judge Brian Morris in Great Falls declared the permitting program, known as Nationwide Permit 12, had been reauthorized in 2017 without sufficient consideration of its possible environmental harm.

That prompted Army Corps officials last week to suspend the program.

The case before Morris involved the disputed Keystone XL crude oil pipeline from Canada. But representatives of the pipeline and electric-utility industries have said it could affect both construction and maintenance on thousands of projects.

Those include pipelines like the Mountain Valley natural gas pipeline in Virginia and power lines from wind turbines and generating stations in many parts of the U.S.

The Army Corps has broad jurisdiction over U.S. waterways. It has used the blanket permit to approve qualifying pipelines and other utility projects following minimal environmental reviews. Environmentalists say the process has allowed projects to skirt water-protection laws and that it ignores the cumulative harm caused by thousands of stream and wetlands crossings.

U.S. Justice Department attorneys argued in a court filing that Morris had overstepped his authority by applying his ruling not just to Keystone but to the entire program.

“The Court has eliminated Nationwide Permit 12 for use by any utility line project anywhere in the country, which has extraordinary and immediate implications for numerous projects,” the attorneys wrote.

Since the blanket permit was renewed three years ago, it has been used more than 37,000 times, according to federal officials.