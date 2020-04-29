Quantcast
BUILDING BLOCKS: Performing-arts auditorium for the St. Croix Falls School District

By: Bridgetower Media Newswires April 29, 2020 12:12 pm

The auditorium will provide space for instruction in music and other performing arts, including theater, musicals and concerts. Also part of the project will be a $1.8 million fitness center and $525,000 addition to the district bus garage. The work is expected to begin in spring 2021 and wrap up in fall 2022.

