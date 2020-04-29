C.G. Schmidt launches ‘Ask the Builders’ virtual education series

To help provide fresh educational content for Wisconsin students who are learning remotely amid the COVID-19 pandemic, C.G. Schmidt recently launched a virtual education series called “Ask the Builders.”

Students are invited to submit their construction and building questions via a form on C.G. Schmidt’s website for the chance to have their questions answered in weekly video demonstrations by local Wisconsin construction workers and project managers.

Ask the Builders videos will be posted to C.G. Schmidt’s YouTube channel every Friday and will answer common student questions, like how tower cranes are operated, what happens inside a construction fence, what carpenters build and more. The series launched on April 17 and the first two videos are now available online.

The Ask the Builders program began two years ago, inside schools C.G. Schmidt was constructing. Students placed handwritten questions inside a mailbox for the C.G. Schmidt project teams to answer over the school announcements or in an all-school assembly. Given that Wisconsin students won’t be returning to their buildings this school year, C.G. Schmidt project teams wanted to find a way to keep the Ask the Builder program running for the students, and going virtual opened it up for students everywhere to join.

For more information or to submit a question, go to www.cgschmidt.com/events/ask-the-builder.