ACE Mentorship students pitch lakefront development vision

Together — apart — a group of Milwaukee-area students pitched their vision for a new lakefront development as part of a program geared to inspire kids to pursue a career in construction.

In its third year, the ACE Mentorship program paired experts in the construction industry with students from Milwaukee-area high schools to pitch a plan for a mixed-use development project on Milwaukee’s lakefront. Representing seven area schools, 45 students participated in the program and were due to present their vision for a construction project during an event before 200 people at the Northwestern Mutual Headquarters on March 12, sponsored by Milwaukee Tool, the Associated General Contractors of Greater Milwaukee and the city of Milwaukee.

Then came the coronavirus.

With an in-person event out of the question, organizers scrambled to hold the event virtually. Students ultimately delivered their 45-minute presentations on their lakefront development projects through Zoom.

“We had to make an extremely hard decision with emerging information on COVID-19, said Adam Jelen, senior vice president of Gilbane Building Co., and chairman of the ACE Mentor Greater Milwaukee board of directors. “Our biggest concern was the safety and care for our students and guests, so there was no other choice but to postpone, and then eventually cancel the in-person event.”

Three students who participated in the program — and who are planning to pursue careers in architecture, construction or engineering — won a combined $20,000 in scholarships from the program during the virtual program.

Lorenzo Sianez, Jr., a senior from Carmen School of Science & Technology, Southeast, won a $10,000 national ACE Mentor program scholarship. Additionally, Carlos Cavada and Kimberly Saavedra, who are also seniors from Carmen, each received $5,000 scholarships — one donated from The Associated General Contractors of Greater Milwaukee, and one from the Milwaukee ACE chapter.

A number of construction industry leaders support the program. The ACE program’s founding board

members include Jelen; Paula Verboomen of HGA Architects; Carol Post of Thornton Tomasetti; Bill Ball of Grunau; Martha Kelley Koenig, also of HGA; and David Meyers of Milwaukee School of Engineering. With the growth of the program, the board has added three additional members: Tim Jones of Mortenson Construction, Brent Pitcher of GRAEF, and Amanda Larson of the Carmen School of Science & Technology.