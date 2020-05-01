Quantcast
31 schools to receive grants for ‘fab labs’

By: Associated Press May 1, 2020 8:56 am

Thirty-one Wisconsin school districts are receiving a total of $690,000 worth of state grants for the establishment of fabrication laboratories where students can gain hands-on experience in advanced manufacturing.

The money is coming from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp., which has awarded more than $2.8 million in the past five years to provide students with equipment needed for instruction in engineering, technology and manufacturing. Fab labs are often fitted out with devices like 3D printers, laser engravers, computer numerical-control routers and plasma cutters.

In this round of awards, grants worth $25,000 – the largest amount allowed – are going to school districts in: Brown Deer, Rice Lake, Beloit, Milwaukee, Somerset, Waupun, Pewaukee , Elmbrook, Wauwatosa, Mondovi, Oshkosh, Washington Island, Eau Claire, Omro, Coleman, Random Lake, Union Grove, Lake Holcombe, Cedarburg and Westby. For the full list, click here.

